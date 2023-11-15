ScarLip is the next Vevo DSCVR Artist To Watch

ScarLip's ascent to fame continues.

The Bronx native has been announced as one of the next Vevo DSCVR Artists To Watch as part of the music video network's 2024 campaign.

With the honor comes two new live performances of songs that help put ScarLip on the hip-hop map: "No Statements" and "Blick."

"Representing the BX, ScarLip came in and shook the game up," Mika Sunga, senior manager of music programming at Vevo, said. "The first time I heard her I knew she was a star. She has a raspy and deep voice that demands attention, big energy, and a crazy life that makes her raps personal and relatable."

Now in its 10th year, Vevo's DSCVR Artists To Watch is an acclaimed program highlighting the latest and greatest of music's rising stars, with a curated list of past and present emerging artists from across the globe.

