ScarLip says being named an 'XXL' Freshman is "a big deal"

ScarLip has earned her way into the 2024 XXL Freshman Class, and she considers it "a big deal."

"[It's] a big deal for me because I always watched XXL. Especially in my teen years, always watching artists and stuff, like celebrities that I look up to, celebrities I love on this platform," she tells the publication. "As a Freshman, that's the biggest thing you could be. And it's important to be here. This is an accomplishment."

ScarLip says she's bringing her realness, pain and ugly truth to XXL, as well as some "raw female energy, real-life energy, New York energy."

"I feel like I’m bringing hip-hop back on the map. I’m bringing that raw feeling back," she shares. "Everybody brings different things to the table. But this is just what I bring. And I’m proud of it, and I’m standing confident."

Known for tracks "This Is New York," "No Statements," "Blick" and "Blick (Remix)" featuring NLE Choppa, ScarLip says she was heavily influenced by DMX and Lauryn Hill.

“DMX really taught me at a young age that even a man could cry. ... And he showed me how he struggled with real-life problems and addiction and depression, but he still rises," she says.

She adds of Lauryn, "As a Black woman growing up, when I was a little girl, and I would see Lauryn Hill on my TV screen with the nappy hair and the dark skin, moisturized with the cocoa butter. I’ll look at the camera and be like, She looks like me. When I look in the mirror, I see dark skin. I see nappy hair, and it’s beautiful.”

ScarLip's debut album is slated to come out sometime this year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.