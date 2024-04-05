Sean “Diddy” Combs' son Christian Combs sued for sexual assault

The younger son of entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted Grace O’Marcaigh as she worked aboard a yacht his father had leased during the holiday season in December 2022, a new lawsuit O’Marcaigh filed Friday in Los Angeles alleges.

The lawsuit included as defendants Christian Combs, Sean Combs and 10 unnamed individuals who are said to have aided or abetted the alleged assault, which occurred when O’Marcaigh was 25.

The lawsuit described in sometimes graphic detail the alleged sexual assault in the yacht’s cinema room after Christian purportedly forced O’Marcaigh to take a tequila shot that she suspected was spiked with drugs.

According to the lawsuit, music producer Rodney Jones, who has filed a separate lawsuit against Sean Combs, was on the yacht at the time and reportedly took audio recordings of Christian drugging and sexually assaulting O’Marcaigh.

The assault led her mental health to severely decline, including a "deep depression," "anxiety and panic attacks," developing an eating disorder and some "severe suicidal ideations," the suit said.

The lawsuit accused Christian of assault, sexual assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress. The suit accused Diddy of aiding and abetting and premises liability since he had rented the yacht.

Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney who filed O’Marcaigh's lawsuit against Christian and previous suits against Sean Combs, has been referred to the grievance committee of the Southern District of New York for potential discipline in an unrelated matter.

“This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served,” read a statement from Aaron Dyer, attorney for Combs and his son. "This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn.”

He adds, “This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,’ and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim.”

