Serena Williams to receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Serena Williams will soon be honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. She'll be the first athlete to receive the 2023 Fashion Icon Award.

Presented by Amazon Fashion, Serena will be honored for her dedication to attending fashion school throughout her busy, title-winning tennis career. She launched S by Serena in 2018, a clothing line designed to "empower people to look and feel their absolute best," and in 2019, introduced her jewelry line with a similar mission.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I've used fashion as an outlet to express myself," Serena said in a statement. "Fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going."

She added of the award, "I am incredibly honored to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon Award from the CFDA, an organization whose work I have long admired and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to."

Serena will accept the CFDA Fashion Award during the ceremony and gala dinner at New York City's American Museum of Natural History on November 6.

