Serena Williams donates unused breast milk: "It felt amazing"

Serena Williams says she's proud of her most recent good deed of donating some of her unused breast milk.

The mom of two daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian, showed off her freezer full of breast milk, saying in a video that she's "super excited" to help moms who may be in need.

"On a recent trip to NY I had left over breast milk. After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home," she captioned her post. "I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing."

The tennis champ added, "BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk."

Williams recently shared one of the ways in which she used all of the "extra" milk by revealing a rather unique method of clearing sunburn with it.

In her TikTok video, Williams explained that she had sunburn spots under her eyes due to a combination of sensitive skin and sun exposure after using a skin care product.

"They say, 'Put breast milk on everything' ... So I'm going to try it for a week or so under my eyes," she said.

In her caption, Williams wrote that after a week of using the liquid gold under her eye, "it worked!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.