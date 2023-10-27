Sexyy Red apologies for canceled performance after hospitalization: "Your girl is sick as a dog"

Sexyy Red apologized to her fans for canceling Thursday's Ohio stop on her Hood Hottest Princess Tour.

Following a visit to the hospital in Cincinnati, the "SkeeYee" rapper, who's recently announced her pregnancy, said she had come down with the flu and was advised by doctors not to perform.

"I'm real sick," Sexyy said before revealing she didn't want to cancel the show after seeing how many hopeful attendees stood in line outside of Bogart's music venue.

"I promise I'll make it up to y'all," the rapper tweeted. "And I appreciate all my supporters yall da best."

Her scheduled appearance at Philadelphia's Powerhouse concert on Friday, October 27, is also canceled.

"Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, Sexyy Red wont be able to make #PowerhousePhilly," the station wrote on Instagram. "We're hoping our girl gets better soon!"

Earlier this month, Sexyy Red confirmed her pregnancy with pictures of her growing baby bump shared to social media. "I got tired of faking," she wrote in a series of recent performance photos posted to her Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.