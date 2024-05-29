Sexyy Red makes WWE debut

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Sexyy Red briefly walked in the shoes of a wrestler, making her debut on WWE's NXT show Tuesday night.

During her time, she unveiled the new NXT North American Women's Championship belt, fought against wrestlers Tatum Paxley and Michin, and helped duo Trick Williams and Je'von Evans win their match against Gallus. She also displayed her twerking skills, sang Shawn Michaels' theme "Sexy Boy" with him and announced she'd be guest-hosting the NXT Battleground on June 9 in Las Vegas.

"I had so much fun yall!!!" Sexyy wrote on social platform X.

Her WWE debut comes on the heels of her In Sexyy We Trust project, which dropped on Friday.

