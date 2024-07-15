Sexyy Red reveals "U My Everything" with Drake was supposed to be a "hood love song"

Sexyy Red's "U My Everything" with Drake finds them singing around on the track, but she says it was originally supposed to be a hood love anthem, with Chief Keef tapped as the feature.

"I recorded the song, I freestyled it in the booth, sent it to Sosa and he loved it," she tells XXL. "He was gonna send the verse back, but he told me he was stuck."

With the deadline for her mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, approaching, Sexyy pitched the song to "a lot of hood people—people that was in Chief Keef's bracket, like 21 Savage." She then eventually sent the song to Drake, who agreed to hop on the track after some difficulty finding a song that was his vibe. She admits she initially "had an attitude" when she her plan didn't go through, but believes that "everything happens for a reason."

If Sexyy were to intentionally do a singing album or song, she tells XXL that she'd probably work with Summer Walker. "I like Summer Walker. I did a song with Summer. I like Drake. I did a song with Brent Faiyaz. I don't know, I like a lot of different stuff," she says.

