Sexyy Red shares story about making of "Get It Sexyy"

Sexyy Red's single "Get It Sexyy" was certified Gold by the RIAA Wednesday. While celebrating the accomplishment, the rapper shared that it came at a time in which she was feeling a bit down in the dumps.

"The night get it sexyy was made I was goin thru a lot just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum," she wrote on social media. "My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs & I would just b in there crying thinkin about life."

After returning to St. Louis, Sexyy went to the studio and surrounded herself with loved ones — and "Get It Sexyy" was born.

"I invite all my sisters and friends to my studio session we had blunts, bottles, food allet and I came out wit GET IT SEXYY GET IT SEXYY," she said. "It really was ah confidence booster for me, we was so turnt all my sadness was gone I love my family period."

Sexyy also shared videos of the St. Louis studio session.

"Get It Sexyy" was released in March and peaked at #20 on the Billboard Hot 100. The day it was certified Gold, her song "Pound Town" was certified Platinum.

