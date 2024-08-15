Sexyy Red shares story about making of "Get It Sexyy"

Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Sexyy Red's single "Get It Sexyy" was certified Gold by the RIAA Wednesday. While celebrating the accomplishment, the rapper shared that it came at a time in which she was feeling a bit down in the dumps.

"The night get it sexyy was made I was goin thru a lot just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum," she wrote on social media. "My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs & I would just b in there crying thinkin about life."

After returning to St. Louis, Sexyy went to the studio and surrounded herself with loved ones — and "Get It Sexyy" was born.

"I invite all my sisters and friends to my studio session we had blunts, bottles, food allet and I came out wit GET IT SEXYY GET IT SEXYY," she said. "It really was ah confidence booster for me, we was so turnt all my sadness was gone I love my family period."

Sexyy also shared videos of the St. Louis studio session.

"Get It Sexyy" was released in March and peaked at #20 on the Billboard Hot 100. The day it was certified Gold, her song "Pound Town" was certified Platinum.

