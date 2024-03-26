SiR says long wait for 'Heavy' was for a "good reason"

SiR released his album Heavy on Friday, his first collection of new music in five years. In a new interview with Billboard, the singer says the long wait was necessary.

“The last five years were hectic for me, man,” he says. “I’ve been through a lot. I was struggling with addiction and I had to sit myself down.”

He says that once he got himself healthy, it was time to tell his story through music. He hopes fans can see the “beautiful pain” in the album and relate to it.

"I think that for my fans especially, I just wanted them to know that I wouldn't have never waited this long if it wasn't for good reason," SiR tells Billboard. "They'll never have to wait this long again on music for me."

In fact, he says he's already working on new material for 2025. And he'll likely be hitting the road this summer to perform Heavy live.

“Tour is looking like July, August — and we are excited to paint a different picture,” he says. “It’s not going to look anything like anything anyone’s ever seen from me. I’m so healthy and so happy. This is the healthiest I’ve been in a long time, so I’m just excited to go out and show my fans this side of me.”

