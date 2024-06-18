Smokey Robinson, Sheila E and more set for 'A Capitol Fourth'

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Smokey Robinson and Sheila E are among the artists set to perform live on A Capitol Fourth, the annual PBS special celebrating Independence Day.

The celebration, America's longest-running live national July Fourth TV tradition, will air July 4 at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a telecast of the fireworks live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The program will once again be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, with Smokey headlining a tribute to Motown's 65th anniversary.

The night will also feature performances by Sister Sledge featuring Slegendary, Fantasia, Darren Criss, Fitz and Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, the National Symphony Orchestra and more. There will also be a salute to Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics, featuring gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson East.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

