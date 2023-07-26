Snoop Dogg cancels Hollywood Bowl show, stands in solidarity with actors and writers strike

Snoop Dogg has officially canceled his highly-anticipated two-night performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

On Tuesday, the "Gin and Juice" rapper's cut the cord on the performance, which commemorates the 30th anniversary of his career-defining album Doggystyle, citing the ongoing strikes by writers and actors as the reason behind the unfortunate decision.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Snoop explained, "We are saddened to announce the cancellation of the Hollywood Bowl show due to the continuous strike and the uncertainty surrounding its resolution. We stand in solidarity with our fellow brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this challenging period and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will return to the negotiating table with a meaningful proposal, allowing us all to resume our work."

The concerts, originally planned for late June and produced by Dr. Dre, had been postponed to October 20-21 when the WGA initiated their strike. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre had taken a stance of support for the writers at that time, leading them to reschedule the performances accordingly. However, with actors now joining the writers on the picket lines and no visible progress in reaching agreements with either union, the Hollywood Bowl shows have been officially called off.

For those who had purchased tickets, the Hollywood Bowl has provided assurance that refunds will be automatically processed and credited to the original payment method. The refund process is expected to be completed within the next week.

