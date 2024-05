Snoop Dogg is joining The Voice as a new coach for season 26.



The rapper joins fellow Voice newcomer Michael Bublé, along with returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Snoop previously served as a mega mentor on the show in season 20.



Season 26 is set to begin this fall on NBC. Season 25 is currently in production, with the next episode — a two-hour semifinal — airing Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

