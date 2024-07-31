Snoop Dogg to open cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Snoop Dogg is expanding his Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) brand with a new coffee shop in Amsterdam. S.W.E.D. will bring residents not only coffee but a cannabis experience that includes high-quality products, exclusive strains and top-tier cannabis accessories.

It takes up two floors, with comfortable seating, graffiti art, a retail area, and Snoop Dogg-related phrases and images on the ground floor.

The basement features more seating and artwork, a lounge area and a section for launch party projects.

"Amsterdam has always embraced cannabis, and so have I," Snoop said in a statement. "It's only right that I bring S.W.E.D. global to this iconic city that understands the joy of great cannabis and a good time."

S.W.E.D. in Amsterdam will officially open Aug. 1.

In other Snoop news, he shut down rumors that he was wearing a satanic chain.

“I don’t know what y’all thought this was, but this is the goat,” he said. “I had this made because somebody told me I was the G.O.A.T. So I wanted to make me a goat chain. All that other s*** y’all talking about, I don’t know what you all are talking about! This is the G.O.A.T. Greatest Of All Time!”

