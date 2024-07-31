Snoop Dogg to open cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Snoop Dogg is expanding his Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) brand with a new coffee shop in Amsterdam. S.W.E.D. will bring residents not only coffee but a cannabis experience that includes high-quality products, exclusive strains and top-tier cannabis accessories.

It takes up two floors, with comfortable seating, graffiti art, a retail area, and Snoop Dogg-related phrases and images on the ground floor.

The basement features more seating and artwork, a lounge area and a section for launch party projects.

"Amsterdam has always embraced cannabis, and so have I," Snoop said in a statement. "It's only right that I bring S.W.E.D. global to this iconic city that understands the joy of great cannabis and a good time."

S.W.E.D. in Amsterdam will officially open Aug. 1.

In other Snoop news, he shut down rumors that he was wearing a satanic chain.

“I don’t know what y’all thought this was, but this is the goat,” he said. “I had this made because somebody told me I was the G.O.A.T. So I wanted to make me a goat chain. All that other s*** y’all talking about, I don’t know what you all are talking about! This is the G.O.A.T. Greatest Of All Time!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!