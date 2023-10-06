Snoop Dogg to perform at 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in November

Snoop Dogg will take the stage at the Baby2Baby Gala this fall as the fundraising event's celebrity performer.

Taking place in Snoop's hometown of Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11, the annual charity event aims to raise money to support Baby2Baby's mission to help children living in poverty.

This year, the nonprofit will provide nearly 300,000 essential items to support the children who participate in the Snoop Youth football and basketball Leagues, as well as the Snoop Special Stars; both organizations help inner-city children across Los Angeles take part in sports.

Snoop founded his Youth Football League in 2005 in an effort to keep kids out of street life and to offer resources that teach the values of teamwork, good sportsmanship, discipline, and self-respect and academics.

In 2017, the SYFL added The Snoop Special Stars Football and Cheer Division to serve "all Special Needs children and young adults with physical and intellectual disabilities."

