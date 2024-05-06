Snoop Dogg to sponsor Arizona Bowl 2024

Snoop Dogg's love for football has manifested in his very own Arizona Bowl. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the rapper is replacing Barstool as sponsor of the 2024 season, now named the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

"College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk of NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conferences," Snoop Dogg said in the video announcing the news. "So it's time we get back to the roots of college football, when it was focused on the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, the fan experience and the pageantry."

"I've sent many players through my Snoop Youth Football League to colleges and the NFL so it's only fitting that I bring the 'juice' back to college football," he added per Bleacher Report. "With Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, we're going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game day experience like never before."

Going down at 12:30 p.m. ET on December 28, the game will mark Arizona Bowl's first partnership with an alcohol brand. Snoop will perform and participate in part of the broadcast.

