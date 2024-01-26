Snoop Dogg talks about special meaning behind new film, 'The Underdoggs'

Snoop Dogg's new film, The Underdoggs, has a special meaning for the rapper.

In the film, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist plays Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings, an ex-professional football star who is court ordered to do public service coaching youth football, and it's a character that Snoop identifies with.

"From underdog to wonderdog," he told Good Morning America's Michael Strahan in an interview. "I started off as an underdog, you know? That's the best dog to ever be, 'cause you the one that they don't pay attention to."

Snoop told Strahan that he wanted to make this film because he was inspired by his own Snoop Youth Football League, a non-profit organization he founded in 2005, which aims to give inner-city children the chance to participate in youth football and cheer.

"Football was the best thing ever that happened to me as a kid," he said. "It taught me how to have discipline and to have respect. So I wanted to give some of that back that was given to me."

Snoop said that he spent his own money on resources for his organization.

"We did it all the right way," he said.

Aside from The Underdoggs, Snoop revealed he's working with Dr. Dre on new music.

"We 'bout ready to drop a single in a couple of weeks," he said. "So that's what I've been cooking up."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.