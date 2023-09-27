So So Def Festival postponed

The So So Def Festival has been postponed, the label announced Wednesday.

While more details are forthcoming, the label did say the music event will happen in the spring of 2024. It was originally scheduled for October 7 and 8 of this year.

In August, Jermaine Dupri first revealed he'd celebrate the 30th anniversary of So So Def with two days of musical performances by Xscape, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Da Brat, TLC, Dem Franchize Boyz, Youngbloodz and more.

The Grammy-winning producer will carry his plans to commemorate the label's special milestone in Atlanta's famed Central Park into next year.

