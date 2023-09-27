So So Def Festival postponed

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

The So So Def Festival has been postponed, the label announced Wednesday.

While more details are forthcoming, the label did say the music event will happen in the spring of 2024. It was originally scheduled for October 7 and 8 of this year.

In August, Jermaine Dupri first revealed he'd celebrate the 30th anniversary of So So Def with two days of musical performances by XscapeJagged EdgeAnthony HamiltonDa BratTLCDem Franchize BoyzYoungbloodz and more.

The Grammy-winning producer will carry his plans to commemorate the label's special milestone in Atlanta's famed Central Park into next year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!