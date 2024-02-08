The Spinners’ Henry Lee Fambrough dies at 85

Henry Lee Fambrough, the last surviving founding member of R&B group The Spinners, passed away Wednesday, the band's rep Tanisha Lynn Jackson confirms to ABC Audio. Fambrough died at his home in Virginia at the age of 85.

Fambrough formed The Spinners in 1954 with Pervis Jackson, Billy Henderson, Bobby Smith and C.P. Spencer. Known for his baritone vocals and handlebar mustache, Fambrough was featured on such songs as "I Don't Want To Lose You," "Ghetto Child" and "Just As Long As We Have Love."

Fambrough's death comes just months after The Spinners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. He attended the celebration at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the group was honored by New Edition, who performed a medley of their classic tunes.

A funeral for Fambrough will be held Saturday, February 17, at St. Stephen AME Church in Detroit, Michigan. There will also be a public viewing on Friday, February 16.

