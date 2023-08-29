Starz announces return of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

Good new for fans of the Power universe — Starz has announced Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be hitting TV screens again soon.

The hit show, based on the original Power series created by Courtney A. Kemp, and starring Omari Hardwick as Ghost and rapper 50 Cent as Kanan Stark, will return for season 3 on December 1.

The network shared the news in a teaser clip that features main stars Patina Miller, who plays Raquel Thomas, and Mekai Curtis, who plays a younger Kanan.

In the first-look video, Curtis is seen counting a stack of money before throwing it toward the camera — a transition that welcomes Miller, who then struts across the screen. The show title flashes onscreen behind Miller, who walks out of frame to reveal the words "Season premiere Friday Dec 1."

Since the season 2 finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan in October of last year, Starz has posted memorable moments to the show's official Instagram.

"Streets need a premiere day right?" reads the caption of the season 3 trailer.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!