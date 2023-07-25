Starz releases first-look photos of 'Power Book IV: Force'; series premieres September 1

Starz has shared first images of the upcoming season of Power Book IV: Force, which sees star Joseph Sikora ready and activated for all the drama that will come his character's way this season.

The new series, set to premiere September 1, features Sikora as Tommy Egan, a crafty, hot-headed drug dealer causing uproar in his new residence of Chicago after fleeing the drama created in his hometown of New York.

In detailing what to expect from the upcoming season, Starz says it's "filled with more power and more problems as a turf war takes shape and Tommy charts his territory, capitalizes on his competitors' weaknesses, and makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago."

Power Book IV: Force stars series regular Isaac Keys as Diamond Sampson, Kris D. Lofton as Jendard Sampson, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez as Miguel Garcia, Adrienne Walker as Shanti "Showstopper" Page and Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn.

In May, Sikora alerted fans of the show's return date by sharing the official trailer on Instagram.

"You heard right! We're back September 1st," the actor wrote.

Two weeks ago, he acknowledged Power executive producer 50 Cent for allowing him to be "a part of what you created" and thanked the rapper for "continuing to lead by example."

