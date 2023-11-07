Summer Walker added to Honeyland Festival lineup

Summer Walker is the latest artist added to the lineup for the Honeyland Music Festival, taking place in Houston on November 11 and 12.

The "Come Thru" singer joins as a headliner to Saturday's star-studded list of hip-hop and R&B performers, including Jazmine Sullivan, Miguel, Tems, Coco Jones, Lucky Daye, Houston native Slim Thug and the main act, Mary J. Blige.

"Honeyland is a celebration of Black creativity in all its forms," Summer said. "I'm excited to join this historic lineup of Black artists and performers who move our culture forward, and provide an unforgettable experience for all who attend Honeyland."

In addition to the music, Honeyland aims to showcase the best in Black expression across food, spirits and art. The two-day concert will feature curated eats and sips by notable Black business owners and creators.

For all festival information, full music lineup and to purchase passes, visit Honeylandfestival.com.

