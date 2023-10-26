Surprise! Brent Faiyaz is dropping a new album at midnight

Brent Faiyaz made a surprise announcement on Thursday: his new album, Larger than Life, will be out on Friday.

He dropped the news on fans by sharing a short album trailer to YouTube and on Instagram.

The 14-track project, Brent's first official album release via his ISO Supremacy creative agency, will feature appearances by A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott and Babyface Ray, per REVOLT.

Larger than Life was preceded by singles "WY@" and "Moment of Your Life" featuring Coco Jones.

The new project follows 2022's Wasteland, the singer's chart-topping second studio project that recently earned him recognition at the upcoming 2023 Billboard Music Awards for Top R&B Album.

Fans welcomed Larger than Life in Brent's comment section on Instagram, with one user suggesting he "drop it right now," and another saying, "Imma be a different man after listening to this."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.