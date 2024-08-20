SWV and Xscape close out Queens of R&B tour with several guest surprises

SWV and Xscape brought their Queens of R&B tour to an end in LA Monday, performing their hits as a conjoined set. As the final show, however, they decided to bring out some very big names to close things out with a bang.

That included MC Lyte, who performed her verse from Brandy's "I Wanna Be Down (Remix)" and her new single with Queen Latifah, "King King." Da Brat joined Total onstage to perform their collab, and Mase popped out for "What You Want." 112, Heiress Harris, Jermaine Dupri, K'Mari Mae and T.I. also showed their support, following performances from supporting acts Total, 702, the reunited OMG Girlz and Kandi's new group, PsiRyn.

