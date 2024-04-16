SZA to be honored by Songwriters Hall of Fame

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

By Andrea Tuccillo

SZA is set to be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Grammy winner will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, which recognizes young songwriters "who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs."

"This is such an exciting time for songwriters and music," SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. "Phenomenal artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift are pushing the envelope of what success looks like but who could argue that the last 2 years belong to SZA. Incredible songwriting, incredible performances, incredible artistry. She so deserves to be the 2024 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award!"

The 53rd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards dinner will take place Thursday, June 13, at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

