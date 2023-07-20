SZA, Burna Boy, Ice Spice and more make Barack Obama’s 2023 Summer Playlist

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Now that we’re a month into summer, former President Barack Obama is letting us know what he’s listening to this year.
Obama just released his 2023 Summer Playlist and, as usual, it features a diverse group of songs, including "Snooze" by SZA, "Sittin' on Top of the World" by Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage, "Princess Diana" by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj and "Got 'Til It's Gone" by Janet Jackson.
“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” Obama shares. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”
Other songs making his playlist this year include: Marvin Gaye's "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)," Aretha Franklin’s “Dr Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business),” and "California Love" by 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman.

