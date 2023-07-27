SZA earns most weeks at #1 on 'Billboard's' R&B/Hip-Hop chart since 1990

SZA just broke a 33-year Billboard record with her chart-topping, award-winning album SOS.

Billboard reports the singer's second studio project claimed the most weeks atop their Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with a 21-week reign.

The milestone serves as a tie breaker: SZA previously shared the top spot with Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon as the chart's longest-leading number one since 1990 and of the 21st century so far.

As per the chart dated July 29, SOS stood strong against big contenders like Lil Durk's Almost Healed, Gunna's A Gift & a Curse, Young Thug's Business Is Business and Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape.

Here's a list at the albums with the most weeks at # 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums since the chart began in 1965, respectively organized as weeks in the top spot, album name, artist and year it first reached # 1:

37, Thriller, Michael Jackson , 1983

, 1983 29, Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em, M.C. Hammer , 1990

, 1990 26, Just Like the First Time, Freddie Jackson , 1986

, 1986 23, Can't Slow Down, Lionel Richie , 1983

, 1983 21, SOS, SZA , 2022

, 2022 20, Songs in the Key of Life, Stevie Wonder , 1976

, 1976 20, Street Songs, Rick James , 1981

, 1981 20, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke , 2020

, 2020 19, Purple Rain, Prince and The Revolution, 1984

