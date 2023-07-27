SZA earns most weeks at #1 on 'Billboard's' R&B/Hip-Hop chart since 1990

Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

By Jamia Pugh

SZA just broke a 33-year Billboard record with her chart-topping, award-winning album SOS.

Billboard reports the singer's second studio project claimed the most weeks atop their Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with a 21-week reign.

The milestone serves as a tie breaker: SZA previously shared the top spot with Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon as the chart's longest-leading number one since 1990 and of the 21st century so far.

As per the chart dated July 29, SOS stood strong against big contenders like Lil Durk's Almost HealedGunna's A Gift & a CurseYoung Thug's Business Is Business and Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape.

Here's a list at the albums with the most weeks at # 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums since the chart began in 1965, respectively organized as weeks in the top spot, album name, artist and year it first reached # 1:

  • 37, ThrillerMichael Jackson, 1983
  • 29, Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'EmM.C. Hammer, 1990
  • 26, Just Like the First TimeFreddie Jackson, 1986
  • 23, Can't Slow DownLionel Richie, 1983
  • 21, SOSSZA, 2022
  • 20, Songs in the Key of LifeStevie Wonder, 1976
  • 20, Street SongsRick James, 1981
  • 20, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the MoonPop Smoke, 2020
  • 19, Purple RainPrince and The Revolution, 1984

