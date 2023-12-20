T-Pain announces first-ever Las Vegas residency: "Let's turn up!"

T-Pain is headed to Vegas.

The "Bartender" hitmaker scored his first-ever Las Vegas residency set to kick off during Super Bowl weekend in February.

In partnership with Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas, T-Pain will take center stage performing some of his greatest hits, at the Zouk Nightclub and the venue's Ayu Dayclub.

Announced 2024 T-Pain residency dates include: February 8, April 20 and July 11 at Zouk, and a May 26 show at Ayu.

"2024 is going to be a great year," he said. "I've been fortunate to have an amazing career and I've always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I've got some special surprises up my sleeve, so Vegas - let’s turn up!"

Tickets for T-Pain's residency can be purchased at zoukgrouplv.com.

