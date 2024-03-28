T-Pain, Ludacris headlining 2024 Revolve Fest

T-Pain and Ludacris have been named the headliners of the 2024 Revolve Fest, taking place April 13 in Southern California's Coachella Valley, during Coachella weekend.

The invite-only event features the biggest stars in genres including hip-hop, reggae and dance pop. This go round, the organizers chose to recruit artists who were popular in the millennium, like Sean Paul, the Ying Yang Twins, Nina Sky, Siobhan Bell and Kim Lee.

"Like every year when planning the artist lineup, we look to our community for inspiration," said Raissa Gerona, Revolve's chief brand officer, per Billboard. "This year was no different. We decided to lean into the Y2K craze with artists from this era."

She continued, “We’re so excited to have the biggest chart-topping artists join us and bring the energy to Revolve Festival, the best party in the desert!”

Aside from the musical performances, this year's Revolve Fest will feature fashion and lifestyle experiences. WWD reports Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare brand is providing a photo booth for guests to take pictures, and Supergoop! will hand out sunscreen. Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila and Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Vodka Soda will also be served.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.