Tamron Hall honors ﻿'The Wiz' ﻿with Dorothy Halloween costume

Tamron Hall celebrated Halloween by paying homage to the late '70s classic film The Wiz.

She surprised members of her hit daytime talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, by revealing herself as Dorothy upon her entrance into the studio for Tuesday's Halloween extravaganza. She was accompanied by the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow.

Hall's costume resembled that of Diana Ross' iconic look in the movie, complete with a long sleeve, rose-colored blouse, blue pencil skirt, shiny silver heels and an Afro wig.

As part of the festivities, Hall sat down with the cast of the new Broadway remake of The Wiz, which is set to begin showings next year.

There was also the "little dog too," Toto, who first made an appearance in Hall's spoof in which she re-enacted the famous Wizard of Oz whirlwind scene that led her to the Yellow Brick Road of her show set.

Joining her cast mates on discussing the legacy and importance of The Wiz, the all-Black version of the beloved The Wizard of Oz, was singer/songwriter Deborah Cox, who'll star as Glinda the Good Witch in the live stage version.

"This show captures the essence of the story of The Wizard of Oz," she said. "And I think every single person in the show brings their spirit and energy to the roles - that makes it very, very special. It's our stories, but all of our stories are unanimous. We all share the same fears, the same insecurities. And this show, we're able to bring some light and some joy to every single audience, you know, telling this story."

