Taraji P. Henson, 21 Savage, Burna Boy make 2024 TIME100 list

TIME has revealed its 2024 TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world.



21 Savage, Burna Boy, Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Jeffrey Wright are among those who made the list this year. Taraji is one of four worldwide covers for the issue.



Burna Boy and Taraji not only make the list, but they also pen tributes to 21 Savage and Fantasia, respectively. Grammy-winning African musician Angélique Kidjo writes Burna Boy's tribute, and Mary J. Blige writes Taraji's.



Other pairings include Lenny Kravitz on Colman, Uzo Aduba on Da'Vine and Octavia Spencer on Jeffrey.



TIME will hold a TIME100 Gala on April 25 in New York City, hosted by Taraji and featuring performances by Fantasia and Dua Lipa. The gala will air as a primetime TV special May 12 on ABC.

