Tems, Ice Spice, Tyler James Williams among list of 'Time100' Next stars

Tems, Ice Spice and Tyler James Williams are among the stars named in TIME100's Next list revealed today, September 13.

"Tems is in a class all by herself because no other artist sounds like her," Mary J. Blige writes of the singer. "That voice is so unique and original, so much so that it reminds me of the first time I heard Nina Simone."

Comedian Ziwe writes of Ice Spice, "A higher power has ordained the Bronx native as the heir apparent of hip-pop, and she has no intention of letting go of that tiara."

Actor Terry Crews says Williams "has grown into a brilliant talent is no surprise," adding, "There's nothing harder than going from child star to adult star, but Tyler has always been comfortable with himself, and it's why he'll continue to shine."

Pro-footballer Peyton Manning says he's "admired" Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ever since their first meeting when Hurts was in college. Manning adds of the Time100 star, "Jalen is a natural leader who cares about his job and the organization that he plays for."

Also on the list: super producer Metro Boomin, Louisiana State University basketball star Angel Reese, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and vegan food mogul Pinky Cole.

