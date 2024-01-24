Teyana Taylor gives update on "long time coming" Dionne Warwick biopic

Teyana Taylor says it's been a "long time coming," but she'll finally get to play iconic singer Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic.

She took to Instagram Wednesday to share news that the untitled project has secured funding and will start shooting soon.

"And just like that.. 2020MORE Blessings!" Taylor wrote.

In an April 2023 interview with Tamron Hall, Taylor confirmed the biopic was in the works and opened up about making sure Warwick felt comfortable during the development process.

"I've always been a firm believer and always just stood on safety, you know what I'm saying? She's had a wonderful career and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible," she said.

In her Wednesday Instagram note, Taylor reiterated the comments she made in her chat with Hall, writing, "Ms. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great statue, poise and elegance, with a fiery spirit."

She added, "Being able to learn and study from one of the greats like, @therealdionnew has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the woman I am today."

Taylor ended the post by thanking Warwick for trusting her to tell her life story and by shouting out her Auntie's Inc. production company, which seems to be taking on the project, as well as producer Damon Elliott, who's also Warwick's son.

