Teyana Taylor shares inside look at Lil Baby tour rehearsal

Mpu Dinani / ESPN Images

By Jamia Pugh

Teyana Taylor gave fans a sneak peek into rehearsals for Lil Baby's IOU Tour after she was tapped by the rapper to head up the show's creative direction.

"You hit home runs not by chance but by preparation," Taylor wrote on Instagram. "Now come watch us knock it out the stadium in the flesh!!"

The multihyphenate entertainer shared a video montage featuring never-before-seen dance practice and behind-the-scenes footage.

In July, Taylor announced she and her Aunties production company would join Baby's summer tour to manage numerous roles, including musical direction, choreography, production, visual content, stage presence and even wardrobe.

"You def in good hands with one hell of a village," she initially wrote of the partnership.

Along with the new footage, Taylor pointed fans to her Instagram Story, where she shared the full list of tour dates. Upcoming stops include St. Louis, Detroit and Columbus, as well as newly added shows in Philadelphia on August 29 and New York on August 30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

