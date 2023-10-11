Teyana Taylor teases "Closer to God" video

Teyana Taylor will soon release the music video for "Closer to God," her collaboration with Diddy on his The Love Album: Off the Grid.

In a short clip shared to Instagram Wednesday, Taylor's donning a hot red bikini with a matching brim hat.

Diddy tee'd up the video by sharing the same teaser to his IG and referring to Teyana as "my sister."

"Closer to God" is one of 23 tracks on Diddy's fifth studio album, which features appearances by John Legend, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker and more.

