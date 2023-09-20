The-Dream returns with new music in honor of his 46th birthday

The-Dream — hip-hop and R&B super producer whose resume includes the likes of Ciara, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Beyoncé — is celebrating his birthday on September 20 by releasing new music.

As a surprise to fans on his 46th birthday, he dropped off his latest single, "Stream."

"Just a simple Thank You for those who rock with me. Stream 'Stream' Everywhere @12," The-Dream tweeted.

The North Carolina native followed up with a post of gratitude, in which he thanked fans for supporting him "from day 1."

"I appreciate all of you soooooo much beyond this Internet s***. In Real Life! You guys have gave me oxygen from day 1! And I want to make sure you know I e been at your service and will be until I no longer walk on this side of this planet. Have an Amazing Day Love!" he wrote.

As far as prior music, The-Dream most recently showed up alongside a host of other hip-hop stars on Diddy's The Love Album: Off the Grid with "Brought My Love" featuring sounds by revered trumpeter Herb Alpert.

