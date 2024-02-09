On this day in Black history: First Black space walker, first Black Nat'l Book Award winner and more

On this day in Black history, February 9:

-- In 1953, author Ralph Ellison became the first Black writer to win the National Book Award for his debut novel, Invisible Man.

-- In 1971, Leroy "Satchel" Paige became the first Negro League veteran to be nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame. The pitching legend was inducted in August 1971.

-- In 1995, astronaut Bernard Harris launched on the STS-63 mission of the shuttle Discovery, making a lengthy excursion outside Discovery to become the first Black person to walk in space.

-- Happy birthday to Major Harris, Alice Walker, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Colyar, "Bruce Bruce" Church, Corey Parker Robinson and Sunjai Williams.

