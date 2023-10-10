T.I. readies self-directed comedy film, 'Da 'Partments'

Grab your popcorn T.I. fans. The rapper is gearing up for the release of his self-directed comedy movie, Da 'Partments.

He took to Instagram Monday, October 9, with a reminder that the new indie project will be available for purchase and viewing on Tubi, among other platforms, starting midnight October 10.

Set in modern-day Atlanta and inspired by true events, Da 'Partments "explores the fine line between the everyday struggles of the underprivileged and the enchantment hidden within an apartment complex."

Earlier this year in June, TIP shared the trailer to the film, which sees comedians Karlous Miller and D.C. Young Fly among a long list of well-known and up-and-coming cast members.

"The wait is almost over!" he wrote on Instagram. "Get Ready for Uncensored Unhinged Unapologetic Hood humor at its finest... Fresh out the minds of ones who made it out the trenches & laughed all the way to the bank!!!"

D.C. Young Fly is also a producer on the film alongside executive producers Karlous Miller, the HaHa Mafia and acclaimed creative director DL Warfield.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.