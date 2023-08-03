Tia Mowry shares dating update post divorce: "I'm nervous and terrified"

Tia Mowry is getting candid about life after divorce, saying that dating is an activity she isn't too fond of.

After separating from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years, Mowry admits she's scared to get back out on the dating market.

"Fun Fact: I've never been on the dating scene my entire life," she writes on Instagram. "So when I tell you I'm nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it."

The actress posted a video of herself looking in the mirror and applying lipstick while lip syncing a TikTok sound that playfully mocks questions usually asked on a first date.

Mowry says despite being in her 40s and feeling "so inexperienced" with dating, she's going to give dating a try.

"While it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!" she says.

The 45-year-old actress ends the note by encouraging others who may feel "apprehensive about new experiences." "Just know you got this, and we're in this together!" she concludes.

The post comes four months after Mowry and Hardrict settled their divorce. According to documents obtained by People, they share legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo.

