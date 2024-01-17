Timbaland to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The 2024 inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame have been announced and Grammy-winning producer Timbaland is one of the honorees.

Timbaland, born Timothy Mosley, is best known for his work with Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Ginuwine and Aaliyah on songs like "Get Ur Freak On," "Sexy Back," "Pony" and "One in a Million," respectively.

He joins a list of other musical icons recognized for penning top hits: Hillary Lindsey, writer of popular country songs such as "Jesus Take the Wheel"; Dean Pitchford, writer of songs like "Footloose" and "Fame"; and rock bands R.E.M. and Steely Dan.

"I've said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first," SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said. "We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world."

The 2024 class will be celebrated at the annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, taking place Thursday, June 13, in New York City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.