Timbaland to produce soundtrack for upcoming graphic novel 'Neon Empire'

Timbaland will be flexing his production skills on the soundtrack to a graphic novel called Neon Empire. He's been tapped to co-produce the album alongside the book's creator, Audio Up founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt, who is writing and co-producing all the album's songs.

Songs will be unveiled through QR codes after each part of the story. The two will work with hand-selected music producers to create an original track from Timbaland's Beatclub ecosystem.

“Neon Empire is the first of a new book product launching from Audio Up in conjunction with our music label The Audio Chateau,” said Gutstadt. “Imagine a world where a graphic novel brings you into a three-dimensional musical offering filled with original songs and stories. We see Neon Empire as a way for the print publishing business to connect the world of music publishing and masters. This is a brand-new paradigm for the entertainment business.”

“This is innovative storytelling and music at its most disruptive,” added Timbaland. “Jared and I think the same and have done lots of great work with one another. When we get together, the results are epic. New lanes like graphic novels create new laneways for music discovery and stars of the future.”

Tim will also serve as executive director of a television series being developed about Neon Empire, which sees a "'hick-hop' star who goes from rap rags to hick-hop riches while coming to terms with his troubled past." The novel and soundtrack will drop in the fall.

