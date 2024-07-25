Tory Lanez announces he'll be recording and releasing new music from behind bars

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Tory Lanez did it when trying to record music behind bars, and as a result, he'll soon be releasing some new music.

"After about 20-something to 30-something f***-ups and mistakes, me and my engineer have finally figured out how to record music over the jail phone and still keep the quality as professional as I had it on the street," he said in a recorded call posted to his Instagram. "It's over. I done cracked the f****** code, man. This means that not even these prison walls can stop me from dropping new music. It's crazy!"

“That being said, I’m about to start dropping hot heaps of coal on y’all head top," he continued, noting he's starting a Free Tory playlist that will be updated weekly with newly recorded music. "This is the first of its kind and although God has already shown me that this moment is only temporary, it speaks testimony to the fact that no matter where they put me they can’t lock down my spirit, my ambition, my soul my passion nor my destiny!”

Tory's currently doing a 10-year bid after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.