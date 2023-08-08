Tory Lanez to be sentenced in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez's sentencing in the shooting case of rapper Megan The Stallion, originally scheduled for Monday, August 7, has been pushed back a day to Tuesday.

After hours of court proceedings and back and forth from each side's attorney, Judge David Herriford postponed sentencing and is expected to deliver his decision some time after 10:30 a.m.

Lanez, 31, who was convicted on Dec. 23, 2022, for shooting and injuring the hip-hop star, whose birth name is Megan Pete, was initially set to be sentenced in January. The sentencing has been delayed several times after Lanez obtained new attorneys and filed a motion for a new trial, The request for a new trial was denied in May.

Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, is facing up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office, which is prosecuting this case, filed a motion in May, asking the judge to give the rapper a 13-year sentence. Prosecutors also filed a motion on May 23, arguing for a harsher sentence for the rapper.

According to tweets made by a reporter present in court, Megan The Stallion didn't attend court but submitted a statement read by the DA that said since Tory shot her, "I've not experienced a single day of piece."

