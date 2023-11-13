Tory Lanez readies the deluxe version of '﻿Alone at Prom'

Although he's currently serving a 10-year prison sentence, Tory Lanez plans to continue dropping new music.

Gearing up for the release of the Alone at Prom Deluxe, which is expected on November 17, the Canadian rapper unveiled the album cover art Monday.

With the graphic, Lanez paid tribute to model Alexa Alita, who, before her apparent passing earlier this year, starred as the main girl in music videos for the original Alone at Prom album.

"Alexa I Told You, Your Legacy Would Live On Forever," the rapper captioned his post on Instagram.

In a September post, Lanez penned a sweet message to Alita, writing of "a close friend" who "revolutionized Alone At Prom."

"We laughed , we worked, we partied, and shared many deep conversations and moments together," Lanez said. "I should have been there to stop this from happening."

He added, "It hurts more that I was not able to say my final goodbyes at your Ceremony of Life, but I Promise to make your legacy live on. You meant so much to so many of us."

Lanez first announced the upcoming expanded album by way of a phone message sent from prison in which he opened up about persevering in the harsh prison conditions, as well as all the other disadvantages.

"My head has always been held high ... And I want y'all to know I'm in great spirits," Lanez said before revealing he'd soon deliver Alone at Prom Deluxe.

