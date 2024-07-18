Track list for Childish Gambino's 'Bando Stone & The New World' ﻿unveiled

Donald Glover has unveiled the track list for his alter ego Childish Gambino's forthcoming album, Bando Stone & The New World. The project boasts a total of 17 tracks, including previously released singles "Lithonia" and "In the Night" featuring Jorja Smith and Amaarae, who appears on two other songs. Other features on the album are Chlöe, Fousheé, Yeat, Legend and Khruangbin.

Bando Stone & The New World marks Donald's final album under the Childish Gambino moniker.

"It really was just like, 'Oh, it's done,'" he told The New York Times of why he is shedding of the name. "It's not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn't need to build in this way anymore."

Bando Stone & The New World drops Friday and will be accompanied by a film of the same name, produced by RCA and Gilga, and premiering exclusively in IMAX theaters. The movie follows Donald's character Bando Stone, a famous musician, as he tries to navigate a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world.

Donald is slated to go on tour in support of the album. Amaarae will join him for the trek, as will Willow.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.