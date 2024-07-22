Travis Scott expands Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott has expanded his Circus Maximus Tour. The trek, which already has dates in Europe and the U.K., will now make its way to Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Among the newly added dates are shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; Bogotá, Colombia; and Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, Australia. Travis has also added a North American date, slated to go down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 9.

Presale tickets for the Latin American dates go on sale Wednesday, with general tickets becoming available Thursday at travisscott.com. Tickets for the Australia and New Zealand shows will be available July 29, followed by the general sale on Aug. 2. Finally, the presale for the show at MetLife Stadium starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, with the general tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. VIP packages are available.

