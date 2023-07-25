Travis Scott ramps up 'Utopia' promo: Promises a new album cover every day, announces self-directed film

Travis Scott is readying the release of his much-anticipated fourth studio album with new Utopia-related projects that'll arrive over the next few days.

With an anticipated drop date of Friday, July 28, the "Sicko Mode" rapper unveiled the first images that are part of a collection of album cover photos he promised fans would be released throughout the rest of the week.

"THE JOURNEY THRU THE ALBUM TOOK ME ALL OVER THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO FINALLY DROP THE ALBUM," Scott wrote on Instagram. "THE MAIN COVER WILL DROP THURS UNTIL THEN A COVER EVERYDAY."

He added, "LOVE U SEE U IN UTOPIA."

But the promo didn't stop there.

Taking to Twitter, Scott announced "Circus Maximus," a surprise film hitting theaters on July 27.

While not much information is known about the movie, it does look to be written and directed by Scott, per the film's poster art.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.