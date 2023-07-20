Travis Scott teases new Bad Bunny, The Weeknd collaboration

Travis Scott will soon drop fresh music, a sweet new collaboration with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

He announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, July 19, by sharing a picture of the song's lollipop cover art and captioning the post with three lollipop emojis.

"Flame Abe Benito," Scott wrote, adding that the song will be out Thursday night.

The single comes not long before the "Sicko Mode" rapper is expected to drop his forthcoming fourth studio album Utopia on July 28.

Last week, Scott announced a livestream in support of Utopia to take place at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Reports circulated that the event was canceled due to concerns of "safety and protection of the audience" but Live Nation disputed the rumors, saying in a statement per Vulture, "There have been no changes to Travis Scott's show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.