Travis Scott performing one-night-only show honoring rerelease of 'Days Before Rodeo' mixtape

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Travis Scott's mixtape Days Before Rodeo hit streaming services in honor of its 10th anniversary, so he's celebrating with a special show. The rapper is set to take the stage at the Masquerade's Heaven room in Atlanta, a venue where he performed twice in 2014. Like he did for his show ahead of the original album, Trav shared the news via a post on Tumblr.

Tickets for the show are currently available.

Days Before Radio rereleases Friday, including "Don't Play" with Big Sean, and "Mamacita" with Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug, as well as features from Migos. Fans will also get to hear unreleased bonus tracks with their purchase of a digital version of the album.

Scott previously released some merch aligning with the Days Before Rodeo milestone. Box sets, hats, hoodies and vinyls are being sold.

