Travis Scott rereleasing 'Days Before Rodeo' mixtape in honor of 10th anniversary

Travis Scott's mixtape Days Before Rodeo turned 10 on Aug. 18, prompting a special announcement about the rapper's celebratory plans.

Taking to social media Sunday, Travis announced he'd be rereleasing the project and possibly some unreleased tracks from that time on all streaming platforms.

"DAYS BEFORE RODEO 10yr ANNIVERSARY BEING CELEBRATED BY FINALLLY RE-RELEASING EVERYWHERE AUGUST 23RD AND MAYBE COUPLE DBR SONGS FROM THAT ERA FROM THE VAULT," he wrote. "IM FCKING JUMPING THRU WALLS AHHHH."

The caption was shared alongside archival footage from his Days Before Rodeo tour, as well as studio sessions for the project, which include appearances from Metro Boomin, Future and Young Thug.

He also dropped exclusive merch and vinyl bundles on his site in celebration of the mixtape.

The original Days Before Rodeo featured Young Thug, Big Sean, Migos and songs "Don't Play" featuring Big Sean, "Mamacita" with Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug, and "Quintana Pt. 2" featuring T.I.

